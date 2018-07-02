Smith (elbow) fired a scoreless inning of relief for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday and will rejoin the Astros for a series beginning Tuesday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This was the second game for Smith while on rehabilitation assignment. He had a 19-pitch outing Friday, when he allowed three singles before stranding the bases loaded. On Sunday, he threw 14 pitches (eight for strikes) and allowed one hit. That was enough to get the side-arming right-hander back to Houston. The Astros cleared a roster spot Sunday by returning Cionel Perez back to Double-A.