Astros' Joe Smith: Set to be activated
Smith (elbow) fired a scoreless inning of relief for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday and will rejoin the Astros for a series beginning Tuesday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This was the second game for Smith while on rehabilitation assignment. He had a 19-pitch outing Friday, when he allowed three singles before stranding the bases loaded. On Sunday, he threw 14 pitches (eight for strikes) and allowed one hit. That was enough to get the side-arming right-hander back to Houston. The Astros cleared a roster spot Sunday by returning Cionel Perez back to Double-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...