Smith (Achilles) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This move is simply procedural. The Astros needed to free up a 40-man spot for Cy Sneed, whose contract was selected from the minors on Thursday, and Smith has already spent more than 60 days on the shelf. Smith is currently on a rehab assignment but isn't expected to rejoin the Astros until after the All-Star break.

