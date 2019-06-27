Astros' Joe Smith: Shifted to 60-day IL
Smith (Achilles) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This move is simply procedural. The Astros needed to free up a 40-man spot for Cy Sneed, whose contract was selected from the minors on Thursday, and Smith has already spent more than 60 days on the shelf. Smith is currently on a rehab assignment but isn't expected to rejoin the Astros until after the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...