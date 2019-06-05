Smith (Achilles) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session this weekend, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Smith had been limited to throwing bullpen sessions over the previous three weeks, so the fact that he'll be facing hitters over the weekend represents a step forward in his recovery from Achilles surgery. If Smith responds well to the activity, he could soon be cleared to pitch in simulated games at extended spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories