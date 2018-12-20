Smith suffered a ruptured left Achilles' tendon while working out last week. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss 6-to-8 months, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

Unfortunately, Smith will likely miss at least half of the 2019 season following this injury. The right-hander was a reliable presence in the Astros' bullpen last year, logging a 3.74 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 46 strikeouts in 45.2 innings of relief. Zach Britton went down with the same exact injury a year ago and was able to return to the big leagues in the middle of June, so that timeline demonstrates a best-case scenario for Smith moving forward.