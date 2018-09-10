Astros' Joe Smith: Thriving since return
Smith pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.
Smith has been brilliant since returning from an elbow injury in early July. The right-hander has allowed just two runs, two walks and 12 hits over 22 innings, dropping his ERA from 5.23 to 3.02. He's rarely used in a setup capacity, but is entrusted to duty anywhere between the sixth and eighth innings.
