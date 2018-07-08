Smith allowed a hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 12-6 win over the White Sox.

This was Smith's second appearance since being activated off the disabled list, both in which he's allowed hits but no runs. Situations don't get much lower leverage than this, as the 34-year-old mopped up the ninth inning with Houston up by six. Smith's 4.98 ERA brings up the rear of the entire Astros' staff, so he'll need to string together several scoreless outings before being entrusted to high-leverage work.