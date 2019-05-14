Astros' Joe Smith: Tosses first side session
Smith threw a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured left Achilles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith tossed 20 pitches and reportedly felt good following his throwing session. "I feel like it's February," Smith said. "I feel good. I feel like my body is free. I feel like I'm moving great. I don't feel like my left foot is jamming me up at all." The right-hander is scheduled for another bullpen later in the week and could face live hitters in the near future if that goes well.
