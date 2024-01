Kuhnel was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move was required in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Declan Cronin. Kuhnel, who turns 29 next month, has posted an unsightly 6.02 ERA and 71:24 K:BB over 83.2 innings during his parts of four major-league seasons.