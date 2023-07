Kuhnel was called up by the Astros on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Kuhnel was acquired from the Reds for cash considerations in mid-June. In 74 career major-league innings, he owns a 6.20 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, so he's unlikely to get anywhere near high-leverage work. Ronel Blanco was optioned in a corresponding move.