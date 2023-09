The Astros optioned Kuhnel to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

With the return of Ryne Stanek (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Kuhnel will be pushed off the major-league roster. The 28-year-old righty was impressive during his latest stint with the Astros, surrendering just one run over 7.2 innings, but he will likely remain in the minors for the rest of the year.