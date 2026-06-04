Astros' Joey Loperfido: Activated, staying in minors

The Astros reinstated Loperfido (quad/foot) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Loperfido has been on the IL since mid-April with a right quad strain, though he also suffered a foot injury while playing in a rehab game at Double-A Corpus Christi. Now fully recovered from both injuries, the Astros will keep the 27-year-old at Triple-A for now, giving him more time to ramp up before the team welcomes him back to the active roster. He's gone 7-for-23 (.304) with two RBI and two runs in six games since moving his rehab to Sugar Land.