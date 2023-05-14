Loperfido is slashing .306/.457/.565 with four home runs and six steals in 18 games since getting promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi.

Given that Loperfido just turned 24, his exploits at High-A Asheville didn't carry much weight, but he has been excellent thus far at a more age-appropriate level. He has more walks (18) than strikeouts (15) in 81 plate appearances for the Hooks. Loperfido has started in all three outfield spots as well as at first base and designated hitter, but he has more starts (seven) at second base than any other position.