Loperfido has hit .348 with a .217 ISO across 26 plate appearances in Cactus League action.

Loperfido is among the Astros' top prospects and logged 138 plate appearances at Triple-A Sugar Land to close the 2023 season. He struggled at the level, striking out at a 32.6 percent clip while posting a 79 wRC+. On the surface, Loperfido has made a strong case to reach the majors at some point in the upcoming campaign with his performance this spring, though his strong surface stats have also come with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate and a .615 BABIP.