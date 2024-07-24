Loperfido is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Loperfido will hit the bench for the third time in four games, giving way to Chas McCormick in right field. With Loperfido falling into an 0-for-15 slump at the plate over his last five games, the Astros have opted to scale back the rookie's playing time of late. Along with Chas McCormick, Trey Cabbage has also factored into the mix for starts in right field, where the Astros could continue to deploy a messy three-man committee until Kyle Tucker (shin) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.