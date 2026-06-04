Astros' Joey Loperfido: Heating up during rehab

Loperfido (quadriceps) has gone 7-for-23 (.304 average) with a double, a stolen base and a 4:7 BB:K in six games since moving his rehab assignment from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Loperfido made his first and only appearance for Corpus Christi on May 24, striking out in his first two at-bats before leaving the game when he was hit on the foot by a pitch during his final plate appearance. He was held out of action the next two days but was cleared to play upon reporting to Sugar Land, where he's continued to stockpile at-bats. He played full nine-inning games in the corner outfield Tuesday and Wednesday, so Loperfido could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list during the Astros' home series versus the Athletics this weekend.