Astros manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Loperfido's performance so far this spring has "been eye-popping for sure," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Loperfido drew a walk in both of his plate appearances Saturday versus the Cardinals and scored two runs. He's gone 4-for-9 with three walks in 12 trips to the dish during Grapefruit League play. The 24-year-old is not yet on the 40-man roster and could still be a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, but he's put himself in position to reach the big leagues sooner rather than later. Loperfido slashed .278/.370/.510 with 25 home runs and 27 stolen bases between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land in 2023 while seeing starts at five different positions.