Loperfido is absent from the starting nine for Tuesday's game against Miami, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Loperfido is on the bench for a second consecutive contest, giving way to Chas McCormick in right field Tuesday. Loperfido is 5-for-33 (.152) with 12 strikeouts over his last 11 games.
