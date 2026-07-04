Astros' Joey Loperfido: Optioned to Triple-A

Houston optioned Loperfido to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

Both Loperfido and Jake Meyers have been sent down to Triple-A, moves that correspond with the Astros recalling Zach Dezenzo from Sugar Land and reinstating LaMonte Wade (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list. With Loperfido no longer on the 26-man roster, that opens up more reps in the outfield for Wade, Dezenzo and Brice Matthews. Loperfido has a .647 OPS with one steal, 12 RBI and nine extra-base hits across 119 plate appearances in the majors this season.