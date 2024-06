Loperfido is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Loperfido started six straight games before taking a seat for Saturday's contest, and he finds himself on the bench again Sunday. He collected three hits in his first game back from the injured list June 21 but has gone 1-for-15 in the ensuing five contests. Mauricio Dubon will take over in left field as Jon Singleton receives a start at first base.