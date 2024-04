Loperfido is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land by the Astros ahead of their series with Cleveland beginning Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Loperfido has been on a tear at Triple-A, batting .287 with 13 home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and five stolen bases over 101 at-bats in 25 games so far this season. He's played both first base and outfield, giving him a better shot of sticking around the majors if he hits the ground running.