Loperfido has hit .289/.356/.711 across 51 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Loperfido made a positive impression in spring training and has carried that over to the minor-league season. He mashed his sixth home run of the season Thursday against Albuquerque and has collected at least one hit in five consecutive games. While Loperfido's surface stats are impressive, he also has a 37.2 percent strikeout rate, an area he'll almost certainly need to improve upon before getting the call to Houston.