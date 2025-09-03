The Astros transferred Rooney (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Elbow inflammation sent Rooney to the injured list last week, and moving to the 60-day IL will officially put an end to his season. The 28-year-old turned in a 2.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 38.2 innings in Triple-A and gave up one run in 1.1 frames during his MLB debut. Jayden Murray was selected to the active roster in a corresponding move.