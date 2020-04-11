Astros' Jojanse Torres: Dazzles in stateside debut
Torres went 12-0 with a 1.71 ERA and held opponents to a .175 batting average in 94.2 combined innings for Low-A Quad Cities and High-A Fayetteville in 2019, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He struck out 107 batters while walking 46.
Torres, who was signed two years ago out of the Domincan Republic, made his domestic professional debut in 2019. The right-hander features a 100-MPH fastball and a 90-MPH slider. The fastball was key in posting 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings, but command is obviously an issue (4.5 walks per nine). In addition to location, Torres needs to work on developing a changeup that he barely threw last year. Developing a third pitch will be a factor if the Astros want to keep him on a starter's trajectory, but he has the stuff of a closer. At 24 years old, Torres is advanced enough to be pushed through the system, and he could be ready by the time current closer Roberto Osuna's contract expires after the 2021 season.
