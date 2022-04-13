Torres (elbow) has made two appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land this season and has given up five earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three in 1.2 innings.

Torres is back in action for the Triple-A club after he was sidelined for the final three months of the 2021 season after requiring an arthroscopic procedure to remove a bone chip from his right elbow. The 26-year-old doesn't have a spot on Houston's 40-man roster and is unlikely to receive a call-up to the majors in 2022.