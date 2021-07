The Astros announced Thursday that Torres underwent an arthroscopic procedure to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston hasn't provided a timeline for Torres' return to game action, but he'll presumably be shut down for at least two months after Triple-A Sugar Land placed him on its 60-day injured list Monday. The 25-year-old right-hander has posted a 7.32 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across 19.2 innings at Sugar Land this season.