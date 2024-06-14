Singleton is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers but should get most of the at-bats at first base moving forward, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With Jose Abreu off the roster, Singleton should be the clear-cut option at first base for the Astros, but he'll take a seat Friday with lefty Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit. Manager Dana Brown indicated Friday that Houston could look to acquire another first baseman unless Singleton "takes the bull by the horn," but Singleton should take the lion's share of first base work for the time being. Singleton is slashing .213/.316/.333 on the year but is 7-for-37 (.189) against LHP. Mauricio Dubon will play first and bat sixth Friday.