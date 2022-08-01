Bermudez (hip) returned to action for Triple-A Sugar Land on July 22 and has given up eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out nine over 5.2 innings in his two appearances.

Though he never landed on Sugar Land's injured list, Bermudez was sidelined for about a month with right hip discomfort. The 26-year-old lefty served up three home runs in his first two outings since returning, adding to what has already been a frustrating season. Over his 57.1 innings with Sugar Land in 2022, Bermudez owns an 8.16 ERA and 1.79 WHIP.