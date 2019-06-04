Astros' Jordan Brewer: Lands with Astros late in Round 3
The Astros have selected Brewer with the No. 106 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
After spending the first two years of his amateur career in the JUCO ranks, Brewer proved he could hang with higher-caliber competition after transferring to Michigan for his junior season. The athletic outfielder quickly emerged as the Wolverines' top hitter and proved to be one of the Big Ten's best baserunners, nabbing 19 steals in 23 attempts. His 70-grade speed is his carrying tool, but Brewer's plus arm and solid contact skills could be enough to help him capture a full-time role in the big leagues at his peak.
