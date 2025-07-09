Weems agreed to a minor-league contract with the Astros on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After testing his value in free agency, Weems will reunite with the Astros and head back to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he's given up five earned runs in 11.1 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking six. He'll likely remain organizational depth for the rest of the season, but he could return to Houston if the Astros' bullpen depth is tested down the stretch.