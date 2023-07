Abreu went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to Tampa Bay.

After going 50 games without a homer to begin the season, Abreu now has nine in his last 50. His long ball in the fourth inning Friday tied the game against Rays ace Shane McClanahan. It's been a strange season for the veteran, but he's at least showing flashes of his old self. Abreu signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract with the Astros last November.