Abreu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Abreu has put together some good at-bats since being activated from the 10-day injured list exactly a week ago, as he's slashing .300/.391/.500 with a pair of extra-base hits and three walks against two strikeouts in his first five games back in action. He'll give way to Jon Singleton at first base in the day game after a night game, but Abreu still appears to be locked in as Houston's primary first baseman, despite enduring a career-worst season during his first year with the Astros.