Abreu went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Twins.

Abreu took Minnesota starter Joe Ryan deep in the second inning for his first long ball of the campaign. It's been a rough season for the veteran first baseman, as he's slashing a meager .119/.167/.167 through 90 plate appearances. Abreu has been a bit better since returning to the big club May 27 following a demotion to the minors, going 3-for-13 (albeit with six strikeouts) over five games.