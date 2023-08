Abreu went 2-for-5 with two RBI on Saturday against the Tigers.

Abreu started for the third time in four games since being activated from the injured list and has hit sixth in the order once while hitting seventh on two occasions. Nevertheless, he's been productive, tallying three RBI to go along with a double. Abreu may get some occasional time off to allow Yainer Diaz to enter the lineup, but he looks to be in line to close the season as Houston's primary first baseman.