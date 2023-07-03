Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-11 victory over Texas.

Abreu blasted a three-run, 452-foot homer off Glenn Otto in the fourth inning before tying the game with an RBI double in the ninth. The homer was Abreu's seventh of the year, six of which have come in his previous 20 games. The veteran first-baseman has gone 15-for-41 (.366) with seven extra-base hits over his last 10 contests, boosting his slash line to .243/.292/.358 with 45 RBI and 28 runs scored through 342 plate appearances this season.