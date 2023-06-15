Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Nationals.

Abreu got the scoring started with a two-run double in the first inning before belting a homer off Josiah Gray in the fourth. Abreu now has four homers on the season, including three in his last five games. He's gone 11-for-27 (.407) with five multi-hit efforts in his previous six contests. After a very slow start in Houston, Abreu is now slashing .233/.289/.320 with 20 runs scored and 33 RBI through 277 plate appearances on the campaign.