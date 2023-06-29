Abreu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals.

It had been a slow start for Abreu in Houston, especially in the power department, but he appears to have found a groove in June, slashing .292/.305/.517 over his last 22 appearances. The veteran has 10 extra-base hits, including five home runs, and 19 RBI during that stretch, but he's drawn just two walks. Despite his early offensive struggles, Abreu remains locked in as an everyday player and has appeared in 76 of the Astros' first 80 games.