Rivera was returned to the Astros on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Angels selected Rivera with the eighth pick of the Rule 5 draft in December, but he made just one relief appearance during Cactus League play. The right-hander tossed a scoreless inning while striking out one during his outing, but he'll now return to Houston ahead of the 2021 season. The right-hander has yet to pitch above Low-A but could progress in the minors this year.