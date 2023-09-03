Altuve (leg) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve sat out Saturday after leaving Friday's contest with a bruised leg from a hit-by-pitch, but his absence will be limited to one game. The veteran second baseman has been on a tear since the start of August and has a .351/.426/.518 slash line with eight doubles, three homers, six steals, 14 RBI and 27 runs in 28 contests.