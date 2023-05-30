Altuve went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Monday's 10-inning loss to the Twins.

Altuve temporarily turned the game around with his seventh-inning grand slam, giving Houston its first lead of the game. However, Minnesota eventually prevailed after the game went to an extra frame. Altuve missed the first seven weeks of the campaign after fracturing his thumb in the World Baseball Classic, but he hasn't missed a beat upon his return. He's hit safely in seven straight games and is slashing .355/.444/.645 with two homers, six RBI and seven runs overall through 36 plate appearances.