Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 11-3 win over Atlanta.

The 35-year-old took Dane Dunning deep in the sixth inning, giving Altuve his 25th homer of the season -- the fourth time he's reached that milestone in his career. He's been struggling down the stretch, batting just .146 (6-for-41) so far in September, but Altuve will remain an everyday player for the Astros as they battle the Mariners down the stretch for the AL West crown.