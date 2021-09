Altuve went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk against the Diamondbacks in a 4-3 win Friday.

For 5.2 frames Friday, Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner held Houston without a hit. Altuve ended the no-hit bid and gave Houston its first lead with a two-run shot to left field. The long ball extended Altuve's personal hitting streak to six games, during which he has gone 9-for-21 while scoring nine runs.