Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 loss to Seattle.
Altuve played the role of spoiler Monday, breaking up Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert's no-hit bid with a solo homer in the sixth inning. The star infielder-turned-outfielder is off to a sizzling start at the dish in 2025, batting .357 with three long balls and five RBI to go with nine runs scored and two stolen bases over 10 outings.
