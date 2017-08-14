Astros' Jose Altuve: Closes in on second straight 20-30 season
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Altuve, who has three homers and three steals over the previous nine games, has been a nice blend of power and speed. With 18 homers and 26 steals, the second baseman is closing in on a second consecutive 20-homer/30-steal season.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: To receive off-day Friday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Earns AL award for July•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Homer short of cycle Friday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Second straight four-hit game•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes 4-for-5 with three-run shot•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...