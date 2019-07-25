Astros' Jose Altuve: Clubs 15th homer

Altuve went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 4-2 win against Oakland.

Altuve struck out looking during the first inning but he reached base in his next three at-bats, including his 428-foot blast during the fifth inning. The 29-year-old has a .379/.400/.724 slash line with five home runs and five doubles in 13 games since the All-Star break.

