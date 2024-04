Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Altuve got on the board in the home run department, taking Clarke Schmidt yard in the third inning. He reached three times in total, tagging Schmidt again in the sixth for a double and eventually coming around to score before walking in the seventh inning. Altuve has registered a hit in all four appearances this season, batting 6-for-18 (.333) with three runs scored and two strikeouts.