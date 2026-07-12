Astros' Jose Altuve: Clubs homer in loss

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Altuve went yard in the fourth inning to get the Astros on the board. The second baseman has homered three times over his last six games, though he's at just 11 long balls on the year. He's also batting .235 with a .711 OPS, 27 RBI, 45 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases across 74 contests. He's been declining for a few years, but his OPS would be his lowest since he had a .630 mark in the abbreviated 2020 campaign.