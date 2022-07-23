Altuve went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

The second baseman knocked the third pitch of the game over the fence, a no-doubter to left-center field. Altuve added a pair of singles and another run after that for his first three-hit effort since July 3. He's hit safely in 14 of 17 games this month, batting .323 (20-for-62). For the season, Altuve has a .276/.366/.519 slash line with 18 homers, 34 RBI, 52 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 77 contests.