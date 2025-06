Altuve went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 2-0 win over the Cubs.

Altuve provided the only runs of the game, taking Jameson Taillon yard for a two-run shot in the fifth inning. The long ball was Altuve's 13th of the campaign, which is tied for the 19th most in the American League. He's 22-for-91 (.240) with four home runs and an 11:16 BB:K over 25 games in June.