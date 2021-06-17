Altuve went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

After walking off with a grand slam in Tuesday's win, Altuve came back with a leadoff homer off Jordan Lyles on Wednesday. He went deep again in the eighth inning, giving him three homers over his past two games and nine in 15 contests since May 31. Altuve's power surge has pushed him into the top 20 in MLB with 15 homers on the season, and he is also slashing .294/.363/.511 with 36 RBI, two stolen bases and 48 runs.