Altuve went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Altuve recorded hits in two of his first three at-bats but was left stranded on each occasion. He then added a solo homer in the top of the seventh and a double in the ninth, helping to bring the Astros back within one run of Baltimore on each occasion. With the four-hit performance the second baseman is now batting .400 in August with two homers, five RBI, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases. He's also tallied at least three hits in back-to-back games.